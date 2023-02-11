UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Earthquake In Syria Rises To 1,387 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Death Toll From Earthquake in Syria Rises to 1,387 - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Syria has reached 1,387, while over 2,300 people have been injured, the Syrian Health Ministry said on Friday.

"The death toll has risen to 1,387, injured to 2,326," the ministry announced.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian government issued an order to send humanitarian aid to all the regions ravaged by the quakes, including the territories that Damascus does not control. Syrian Local Administration Minister Hussein Makhlouf stated that nearly 300,000 people in the country were forced to leave their homes due to the disaster.

The Russian Defense Ministry warned that Western unilateral sanctions against Syria were seriously complicating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the country, and foreign specialized organizations were evading assistance to its population.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 20,000 people in total, including more than 19,000 in Turkey, and knocked down thousands of homes.

Related Topics

Injured Syria Russia Turkey Damascus All From Government

Recent Stories

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond Marc ..

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond March 18 - Spokesman

2 hours ago
 Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey ..

Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey Over Last 3 Days - Seismologi ..

2 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net pr ..

Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net profit

2 hours ago
 International Property Show to focus on investment ..

International Property Show to focus on investment opportunities

2 hours ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce date for elections of Punjab ..

2 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting considers hurdles in holding e ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.