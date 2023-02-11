Death Toll From Earthquake in Syria Rises to 1,387 - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Syria has reached 1,387, while over 2,300 people have been injured, the Syrian Health Ministry said on Friday.

"The death toll has risen to 1,387, injured to 2,326," the ministry announced.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian government issued an order to send humanitarian aid to all the regions ravaged by the quakes, including the territories that Damascus does not control. Syrian Local Administration Minister Hussein Makhlouf stated that nearly 300,000 people in the country were forced to leave their homes due to the disaster.

The Russian Defense Ministry warned that Western unilateral sanctions against Syria were seriously complicating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the country, and foreign specialized organizations were evading assistance to its population.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 20,000 people in total, including more than 19,000 in Turkey, and knocked down thousands of homes.