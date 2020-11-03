Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Approaching 100 - Emergency Authorities

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey's western Izmir province has gone up to 98, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

"According to the latest data, 98 people died as a result of the earthquake," AFAD said in a statement.

Earlier, it was reported that the death toll from the 6.6-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey on October 30 stood at 95, while the number of injured was at 994.

According to Turkey's Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum, the earthquake completely destroyed or severely damaged over 40 buildings, while over a thousand buildings were partially damaged.

On Monday, Turkish media reported that a 3-year-old girl was rescued alive from a collapsed building in Izmir, after spending over 64 hours in the rubble of her home.

The devastating earthquake also affected the nearby Greek islands, including Samos, where two people died and 20 were injured. Greek seismologists estimated the earthquake's magnitude at 6.9.

According to the Turkish authorities, over 900 aftershocks have been registered since the initial earthquake.