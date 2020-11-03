UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Earthquake In Turkey Reaches 95 - Emergency Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:00 AM

Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Reaches 95 - Emergency Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey's western Izmir province has gone up to 95, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

"According to the latest data, 95 people died as a result of the earthquake," AFAD said in a statement.

Late on Monday, it was reported that the death toll from the Friday 6.6-magnitude earthquake stood at 91, while the number of injured was at 994.

According to Turkey's Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum, the earthquake completely destroyed or severely damaged over 40 buildings, while over a thousand buildings were partially damaged.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Turkey Died Izmir From

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

2 hours ago

Targeting journalists takes toll on ‘societies a ..

2 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul Unive ..

3 hours ago

Seventy Percent of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's ..

3 hours ago

Germany top for Brexit bank relocations: Bundesban ..

3 hours ago

GOSH set to take part in world first human challen ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.