Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Reaches 95 - Emergency Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey's western Izmir province has gone up to 95, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

"According to the latest data, 95 people died as a result of the earthquake," AFAD said in a statement.

Late on Monday, it was reported that the death toll from the Friday 6.6-magnitude earthquake stood at 91, while the number of injured was at 994.

According to Turkey's Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum, the earthquake completely destroyed or severely damaged over 40 buildings, while over a thousand buildings were partially damaged.