Death Toll From Earthquake In Turkey Reaches 1,121 - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Reaches 1,121 - Authorities

The death toll after the earthquake in Turkey reached 1,121 people, another 7,634 were injured, Orhan Tatar, director of the earthquake and risk reduction of the emergency management department (AFAD), said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The death toll after the earthquake in Turkey reached 1,121 people, another 7,634 were injured, Orhan Tatar, director of the earthquake and risk reduction of the emergency management department (AFAD), said.

Earlier, AFAD chief Yunus Sezer reported 1,014 fatalities.

"A total of 1,121 people died and 7,634 were injured. The number of destroyed buildings is 2,834," Tatar told reporters.

