Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Reaches 1,121 - Authorities

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The death toll after the earthquake in Turkey reached 1,121 people, another 7,634 were injured, Orhan Tatar, director of the earthquake and risk reduction of the emergency management department (AFAD), said.

Earlier, AFAD chief Yunus Sezer reported 1,014 fatalities.

"A total of 1,121 people died and 7,634 were injured. The number of destroyed buildings is 2,834," Tatar told reporters.