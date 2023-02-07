Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Reaches 3,549 - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey currently stands at 3,549 people, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"At least 3,549 are dead and 22,168 are wounded. The biggest consolation for us is that today more than 8,000 of our citizens have been rescued alive from the rubble," Erdogan said in his address to the nation.