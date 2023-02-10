UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Earthquake In Turkey Reaches 18,991 - Erdogan

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The death toll from several earthquakes ” the most destructive ones since the 1939 disaster ” in the country has reached 18,991, and more than 75,000 people have been injured, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"According to the latest data, 18,991 people died in 10 provinces affected by the disaster, 75,523 people were injured," Erdogan said at a briefing.

