Death Toll From Earthquake In Turkey Reaches 15, At Least 30 People Under Debris -Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 03:50 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) The death toll from the Friday earthquake in Turkey's east has reached 15 people, while rescuers try to pull 30 people out of the debris, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Elazig province at 8.55 p.m. local time (17:55 GMT). The disaster also affected the neighboring province of Malatya.

"Ten people died in the province of Elazig, five in Malatya. The rescuers are trying to pull 30 people out of the debris now," Soylu told reporters.

Turkey is located in a seismically active zone and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. Two deadliest earthquakes in the country occurred in 115 AD and 526 AD. Both disasters devastated the city of Antioch, leaving some 260,000 and 250,000 people dead, respectively.

