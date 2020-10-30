Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Rises to 12 - Authorities

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The death toll from the earthquake in western Turkey increased to 12 and the number of injured to 419, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement on Friday.

"The number of injured increased to 419. The bodies of 12 dead were found," the statement says.

Rescuers are working on the rubble of 17 destroyed buildings, the AFAD added.