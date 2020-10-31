Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Rises to 20 People - Emergency Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) The death from the earthquake in Turkey has risen to 20 people while the number of those injured to 786, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement on Saturday.

Previously, 17 fatalities and 763 injured people were reported.

"The death toll has risen to 20 people, the number of injured to 786," the statement said.