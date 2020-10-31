Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Rises to 24 People - Emergency Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) The death from the earthquake in Turkey has risen to 24 people while the number of those injured to 804, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement on Saturday.

Previously, 20 fatalities and 786 injured people were reported.

"The death toll has risen to 24 people, the number of injured to 804," the statement said.