Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Rises to 25 People - Emergency Agency

MOSCOW/IZMIR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) The death toll from the earthquake in western Turkey has increased to 25 people, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced on Saturday.

On Friday, a powerful earthquake hit western Turkey and the Greek islands in that part of the Aegean Sea. Turkish seismologists assessed the magnitude at 6.6, while their Greek counterparts said it reached 6.9.

Previously, 24 fatalities and 804 injured people were reported.

"The death toll has risen to 25 people," the AFAD said in a statement.

The emergency agency also reported a 5.0 aftershock. It is considered to be the most powerful of 410 aftershocks that followed the earthquake.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the aftershock did not cause panic among the population.

Turkey is located in a seismically active zone and often suffers from powerful earthquakes.