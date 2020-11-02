Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Rises to 91 - officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The death toll from the last week's earthquake in western Turkey increased to 91, , the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement on Monday.

Previously, it was reported about 85 dead and 962 injured.

"According to the latest information, 91 people were killed, 994 were injured as a result of the earthquake, 155 of those injured are in hospitals. Search and rescue work continues on the rubble of five destroyed buildings in Izmir," the statement says.