UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Earthquake In Turkey Rises To 91 - Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Rises to 91 - officials

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The death toll from the last week's earthquake in western Turkey increased to 91, , the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement on Monday.

Previously, it was reported about 85 dead and 962 injured.

"According to the latest information, 91 people were killed, 994 were injured as a result of the earthquake, 155 of those injured are in hospitals. Search and rescue work continues on the rubble of five destroyed buildings in Izmir," the statement says.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Earthquake Turkey Izmir From

Recent Stories

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 35 ..

9 minutes ago

EPA’s Manassah platform brings 9 Emirati publish ..

11 minutes ago

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority r ..

11 minutes ago

South Africa cricket delegation arrives in Islamab ..

31 minutes ago

PTCL partners with ICAP for Managed IT & Telecom s ..

39 minutes ago

Money laundering case: Nushrat Shehbaz’s plea fo ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.