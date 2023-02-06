UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Earthquake In Turkey Rises To 1,498 - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Turkey's earthquake death toll increased to 1,498, Yunus Sezer, the head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Turkey's earthquake death toll increased to 1,498, Yunus Sezer, the head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), said.

Previously, AFAD reported 1,121 fatalities.

"At the moment, the death toll is 1,498 people, 8,533 injured, and the number of destroyed buildings is 2,834," Sezer told reporters.

Early on Monday, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck southeastern Turkey. According to the latest data, 1,121 people were killed, 7,634 were injured. Damage was also reported in several regions of Syria, tremors were also felt in the Lebanese capital of Beirut. In Syria, the fatalities topped 400 people, almost 1,300 were injured. Around 13:25, another magnitude 7.6 eartquake occurred, according to Turkish seismologists.

