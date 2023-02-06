UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Earthquake In Turkey Rises To 1,541, Another 9,733 Injured- Vice President

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 09:14 PM

The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey reached 1,541 people, another 9,733 people are injured, and at least 3,471 buildings destroyed, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Monday

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that a 7.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Kahramanmaras province at 01:17 GMT.

Later, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that it recorded another earthquake of 7.7 magnitude in the central part of Turkey at 10:24 GMT. Strong tremors were also felt in neighboring Syria, which reported at least 461 victims.

The authorities previously said that the death toll in Turkey was 1,498 and another 8,533 were injured.

"In total, at the moment, 1,541 people are killed, another 9,733 wounded and 3,471 collapsed buildings," Oktay told a briefing.

