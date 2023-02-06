UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Earthquake In Turkey Rises To 1,651, Over 11,000 Injured - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Turkey's earthquake death toll increased to 1,651, another 11,119 people were injured, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Authorities previously reported 1,541 dead and 9,733 injured

"At the moment, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 1,651, and 11,119 people have been injured," Koca told reporters.

