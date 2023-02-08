Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Rises to 6,234, Another 37,011 Injured - Ankara

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey has reached 6,234, while another 37,011 people have been injured, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Wednesday.

