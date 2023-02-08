Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Rises to 6,957, Another 38,224 Injured - Ankara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey has reached 6,957, while another 38,224 people have been injured, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Wednesday.

Earlier reports indicated that 6,234 were killed and 37,011 were injured.

"According to the latest data, the death toll has risen to 6,957, 38,224 have been injured," the AFAD said in a statement.