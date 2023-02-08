Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Rises to 7,108, Another 40,910 Injured - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey has reached 7,108 while another 40,910 people have been injured, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Wednesday.

Earlier reports indicated that 6,957 were killed and 38,224 were injured.

"According to the latest data, the death toll has risen to 7,108, and 40,910 have been injured," the AFAD said in a statement.