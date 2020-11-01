UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Earthquake In Turkey Surpasses 40 - Emergency Management Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 08:00 AM

Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Surpasses 40 - Emergency Management Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey's western Izmir province has gone up to 42, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management agency (AFAD).

A 6.6-magnitude quake toppled more than a dozen buildings in Izmir on Friday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late on Saturday that the death toll from the earthquake stood at 37. More than 880 people were injured.

"According to the latest data, 42 people died ... Rescuers in Izmir are working on the rubble of nine destroyed buildings," AFAD said early on Sunday morning.

