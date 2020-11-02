UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Earthquake In Turkey Surpasses 70 - Emergency Management Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:00 AM

Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Surpasses 70 - Emergency Management Agency

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey's western Izmir province has gone up to 73, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

"According to the latest data, 73 people died , 961 others were injured," AFAD said in a statement.

Earlier, it was reported that the death toll from the Friday 6.6-magnitude earthquake stood at 69, while the number of injured was at 949.

According to Turkey's Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum, the earthquake completely destroyed or severely damaged over 40 buildings, while over a thousand buildings were partially damaged.

More Stories From World

