Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Tops 19,000 - Erdogan

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Turkey's earthquake death toll has reached 19,388 and more than 77,000 people were injured, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"In the ten provinces affected by the earthquake with its epicenter in Kahramanmaras, 19,388 people died, 77,711 people were injured," Erdogan said in Malatya.

In total, more than 141,000 people are involved in dealing with the consequences of the disaster, taking into account the teams that arrived from other countries.

The February 6 earthquakes are currently the second largest disaster in modern Turkish history after the 1939 Erzincan earthquake.