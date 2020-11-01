UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Earthquake In Western Turkey Rises To 60 - Emergency Agency

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 07:40 PM

Death Toll From Earthquake in Western Turkey Rises to 60 - Emergency Agency

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) The death toll from the earthquake in western Turkey has increased to 60 people, while the number of those injured has increased to 940, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced on Sunday.

The number previously stood at 58 with 920 injured.

"According to the latest information, 60 people died, 218 people continue receiving treatment at hospitals," the AFAD said in a statement.

On Friday, the 6.6 earthquake took place in western Turkey, with its epicenter located in the Aegean Sea near the city of Seferihisar in the Izmir province. The earthquake also affected nearby Greek islands, including Samos, where two people died and 20 were injured. Greek seismologists estimated the earthquake's magnitude at 6.9.

More Stories From World

