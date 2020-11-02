UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Earthquake In Western Turkey Rises To 79 - Emergency Agency

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 10:40 AM

Death Toll From Earthquake in Western Turkey Rises to 79 - Emergency Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The death toll from the earthquake in western Turkey has increased to 79 people, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency announced on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the death toll was at 76, while 962 were reported injured.

"According to the latest information, 79 people died, 962 got injured a result of the earthquake," the emergency agency said in a statement.

On Friday, the 6.6 earthquake took place in western Turkey, with its epicenter located in the Aegean Sea near the city of Seferihisar in the Izmir province. The earthquake also affected nearby Greek islands, including Samos, where two people died and 20 were injured. Greek seismologists estimated the earthquake's magnitude at 6.9.

More Stories From World

