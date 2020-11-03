Death Toll From Earthquake in Western Turkey Climbs to 100 - Emergency Agency

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The death toll from the earthquake in western Turkey has increased to 100 people, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced on Tuesday.

Previously, 98 fatalities and 994 injured were reported.

"According to the latest information, 100 people died as a result of the earthquake," the AFAD said in a statement.

Last Friday, a powerful earthquake hit western Turkey and the nearby Greek islands. Turkish seismologists assessed the magnitude at 6.6, while their Greek counterparts said it reached 6.9.