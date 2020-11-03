UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Earthquake In Western Turkey Rises To 105 - Emergency Agency

Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The death toll from the earthquake in western Turkey has increased to 105 people, while the number of injured climbed to 1,027, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced on Tuesday.

Previously, 102 fatalities and 1,026 injured were reported.

"According to the latest information, 105 people died as a result of the earthquake, 1,027 got injured, 144 of them continue receiving hospital treatment," the AFAD said.

More Stories From World

