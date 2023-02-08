Death Toll From Earthquake Reaches 9,057, Another 52,979 Injured - Erdogan

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey has risen to 9,057, and another 52,979 were injured, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Previous reports indicated that 8,574 people were killed and 49,133 others received injuries.

