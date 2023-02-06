Death Toll From Earthquake Rises to 111 in Syria, More Than 500 Injured - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The death toll from a powerful earthquake has risen to 111 in Syria, while more than 500 people have been injured, the Syrian Health Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier reports indicated that 99 people died as a result of the Monday earthquake, while 334 were injured.

"(A total of) 111 were killed and 516 were injured in Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus provinces," the ministry said in a statement.

Syrian media reported on Monday that strong tremors were felt by residents of Damascus and Latakia as a result of the earthquake that occurred in neighboring Turkey. These tremors resulted in destruction in Aleppo and the suburbs of Latakia.