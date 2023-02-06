Death Toll From Earthquake Rises to 237 in Syria, 639 Others Injured - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The death toll from a powerful earthquake has risen to 237 in Syria, while 639 people have been injured, the Syrian Health Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier reports indicated that 111 people died as a result of the Monday earthquake, while more than 500 others were injured.

"In the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus, 237 people were killed, 639 were injured," the ministry said in a statement.

Syrian media reported on Monday that strong tremors were felt by residents of Damascus and Latakia as a result of the earthquake that occurred in neighboring Turkey. These tremors resulted in destruction in Aleppo and the suburbs of Latakia. The Defense Ministry said that will engage the country's armed forces to address the consequences.