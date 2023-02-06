Death Toll From Earthquake Rises to 371 in Syria, 1,089 More Injured - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The death toll after a powerful earthquake on Monday morning has risen to 371, while 1,089 people have been injured, a senior Syrian Health Ministry official

Earlier reports indicated that 326 people were killed and 1,042 were injured.

"Earthquake death toll has risen to 371, 1,089 more have been injured," the official said, as quoted by the SANA news agency.

Earlier in the day, strong tremors were felt by residents of Damascus and Latakia in Syria as a result of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred in neighboring Turkey at at 01:17 GMT. Later, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that it recorded another earthquake of 7.8 magnitude in central part of Turkey at 10:24 GMT.