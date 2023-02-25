Death Toll From Earthquakes in Southeastern Turkey Rises to 44,218 - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The death toll from the earthquakes that hit southeastern Turkey earlier this month has risen to 44,218, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Friday.

"Death toll from earthquakes in the Kahramanmaras province has risen to 44,218. At least 9,136 aftershock have occurred after the first 7.7 magnitude earthquake," the AFAD said.