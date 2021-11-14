Death Toll From Earthquakes in Southern Iran Rises to 2 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) The death toll from the two powerful earthquakes that hit southern Iran on Sunday has risen to two, with 27 people injured, the Mehr news agency reported, citing local authorities.

The previously reported casualties included one person dead and eight injured.

There have also been reports about a power outage and disruption of the telecommunication system in the area.

Earlier in the day, two earthquakes with a magnitude of over 6.0 struck near the city of Bandar Abbas, in the province of Hormozgan.