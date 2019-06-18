UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Earthquakes In Southwestern China Rises To 13, 199 Injured - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 10:56 PM

At least 13 people were killed and another 199 were injured as a result of earthquakes in China's southwestern province of Sichuan, the Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday, citing local authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) At least 13 people were killed and another 199 were injured as a result of earthquakes in China's southwestern province of Sichuan, the Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday, citing local authorities.

On Monday evening, the 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit Changning County, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). Another 5.1 magnitude quake took place in neighboring Gong County.

The local authorities said that nine people died in Changning, while four people died in Gong County. The majority of the fatalities were caused by damaged houses.

According to the authorities, the quake affected over 142,000 people, having damaged and toppled almost 100 houses. Also, over 8,400 people were evacuated following the disaster.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake was registered again in Sichuan's Changning, the CENC said. The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of around 11 miles.

