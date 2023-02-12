UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Earthquakes In Syria Stands At 8,500 - WHO

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Death Toll From Earthquakes in Syria Stands at 8,500 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Syria stands at 8,500, with the figure expected to grow further in the coming days, Rick Brennan, the acting regional emergency director for the Eastern Mediterranean office of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Sunday.

"The data that we have available to us right now is that there has been around 4,000 deaths and around 2,500 injuries in the government-held areas and around 4,500 deaths and 7,500 injuries in the north-west," Brennan told a briefing.

At the same time, he added that it was difficult to give the exact number of casualties, as they were growing every day.

Related Topics

World Syria Same Sunday From

Recent Stories

Egyptian President arrives in Abu Dhabi

Egyptian President arrives in Abu Dhabi

16 minutes ago
 Al Khair Voluntary Award honors 61 volunteers in i ..

Al Khair Voluntary Award honors 61 volunteers in its seventh edition

30 minutes ago
 For 7th day in row, UAE sends relief aid to earthq ..

For 7th day in row, UAE sends relief aid to earthquake-affected in Türkiye, Syr ..

46 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Conservation Summit ope ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Conservation Summit opening at Xposure

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman of People&#039 ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman of People&#039;s Council of Turkmenistan

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government S ..

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.