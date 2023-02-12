Death Toll From Earthquakes in Syria Stands at 8,500 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Syria stands at 8,500, with the figure expected to grow further in the coming days, Rick Brennan, the acting regional emergency director for the Eastern Mediterranean office of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Sunday.

"The data that we have available to us right now is that there has been around 4,000 deaths and around 2,500 injuries in the government-held areas and around 4,500 deaths and 7,500 injuries in the north-west," Brennan told a briefing.

At the same time, he added that it was difficult to give the exact number of casualties, as they were growing every day.