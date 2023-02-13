UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Earthquakes In Syria Stands At 8,500 - WHO

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Death Toll From Earthquakes in Syria Stands at 8,500 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Syria stands at 8,500, with the figure expected to grow further in the coming days, Rick Brennan, the acting regional emergency director for the Eastern Mediterranean office of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Sunday.

"The data that we have available to us right now is that there has been around 4,000 deaths and around 2,500 injuries in the government-held areas and around 4,500 deaths and 7,500 injuries in the north-west," Brennan told a briefing.

At the same time, he added that it was difficult to give the exact number of casualties, as they were growing every day.

Meanwhile, Syrian Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabbash told the al-Mayadeen broadcaster that the death toll from the quake in the government-controlled areas stood at 1,414, with another 2,349 injured.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 31,000 people in total, destroying thousands of homes.

Related Topics

Injured World Syria Turkey Same Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE’s Habibali wins by unanimous decision at UAM ..

UAE’s Habibali wins by unanimous decision at UAM Fight Night K1 Pro Kickboxing ..

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with IMF Managing Direct ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with IMF Managing Director

16 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Centra ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Central African Republic

16 minutes ago
 WGS reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision to emp ..

WGS reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision to empower youth to participate in d ..

46 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed visits quake-struck areas, UAE& ..

Abdullah bin Zayed visits quake-struck areas, UAE&#039;s SAR team HQ in Türkiye

1 hour ago
 Sultan Buti Bin Mejren Opens the 19th edition of t ..

Sultan Buti Bin Mejren Opens the 19th edition of the International Property Show

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.