ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The death toll from the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey earlier this month has exceeded 43,500, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday.

"At the moment, the number of people killed in this disaster is 43,556," Soylu said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber.