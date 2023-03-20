UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Earthquakes In Turkey Exceeds 50,000, Over 107,000 Injured - Official

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Death Toll From Earthquakes in Turkey Exceeds 50,000, Over 107,000 Injured - Official

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey last month has exceeded 50,000, while more than 107,000 have been injured, Yunus Sezer, the head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), said on Monday.

"(A total of) 50,096 people became victims of the earthquakes on February 6, 107,204 people were injured," Sezer said, addressing the Turkish parliament.

