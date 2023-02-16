Death Toll From Earthquakes in Turkey Increased to 36,187 - Authorities

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey has reached 36,187, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Thursday.

Previous reports indicated 35,418 deaths.

"As a result of the earthquakes, 36,187 people were killed, and 216,347 victims of the disaster were evacuated from the region to other provinces," AFAD said in a statement, adding that another 108,068 were wounded.