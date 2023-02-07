Death Toll From Earthquakes in Turkey Reaches 3,432, Another 21,103 Injured - AFAD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey has reached 3,432, while another 21,103 people have been injured, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Tuesday.

"As of 12:10 (local time, 03:10 GMT), the earthquakes killed 3,432 people and injured 21,103 people," the AFAD said in a statement.