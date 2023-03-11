UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Earthquakes In Turkey Reaches Almost 48,000 - Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2023 | 01:30 AM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) The number of people killed by the February 6 earthquakes in the southeast of Turkey has reached almost 48,000, with over 6,000 of them being foreign citizens, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Friday.

"According to the latest data, 47,932 people were killed by the earthquakes, 6,265 of them are foreign citizens," Soylu said, as quoted by Turkish broadcaster TRT.

Moreover, damage assessment in five out of 11 provinces affected by the disaster has so far showed that at least 820,000 buildings were fully or moderately destroyed during the earthquakes or are currently at risk of destruction, Turkish Minister of Environment and Urban Planning Murat Kurum was quoted by the broadcaster as saying.

On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 hit the south-eastern regions of Turkey with an interval of nine hours. The underground shocks were felt in 11 Turkish provinces and neighboring states, with Syria affected the most.

