Death Toll From Earthquakes in Turkey Rises to 21,043 - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey has grown to 21,043 people, with over 80,000 others injured, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"A total of 21,043 citizens were killed, and 80,097 citizens sustained injuries," Erdogan said during his speech in the quake-hit Diyarbakir province.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 22,000 people in total, destroying thousands of homes.