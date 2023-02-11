Death Toll From Earthquakes in Turkey Rises to 21,848 - Erdogan

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey has risen to 21,848, while 80,104 people have been injured, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey has risen to 21,848, while 80,104 people have been injured, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"At the moment, the death toll has risen to 21,848, with 80,104 people injured," Erdogan said during his speech in the quake-stricken Sanliurfa province.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 23,000 people in total, destroying thousands of homes.