UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Earthquakes In Turkey Rises To 21,848 - Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Death Toll From Earthquakes in Turkey Rises to 21,848 - Erdogan

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey has risen to 21,848, while 80,104 people have been injured, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey has risen to 21,848, while 80,104 people have been injured, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"At the moment, the death toll has risen to 21,848, with 80,104 people injured," Erdogan said during his speech in the quake-stricken Sanliurfa province.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 23,000 people in total, destroying thousands of homes.

Related Topics

Injured Syria Turkey Sanliurfa Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Flury upstages favourites to win 'unreal' world do ..

Flury upstages favourites to win 'unreal' world downhill gold

14 minutes ago
 Addl IGP visits cricket stadium to review security ..

Addl IGP visits cricket stadium to review security arrangements

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of Warburton murder in ..

14 minutes ago
 WASA clarifies about SHC's notice in petition rega ..

WASA clarifies about SHC's notice in petition regarding salary, benefits of dece ..

8 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Korea Suh Sangpyo meets Caretaker C ..

Ambassador of Korea Suh Sangpyo meets Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Na ..

8 minutes ago
 Turkey Rejects Cyprus' Offer for Aid After Initial ..

Turkey Rejects Cyprus' Offer for Aid After Initial Consent - Cypriot Foreign Min ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.