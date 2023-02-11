Death Toll From Earthquakes in Turkey Rises to 22,327 - Health Minister

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey has risen to 22,327 people, while 80,278 more people have sustained injuries, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey has risen to 22,327 people, while 80,278 more people have sustained injuries, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

"According to the latest data, the death toll is 22,327, while 80,278 people have been injured," Koca told a briefing.