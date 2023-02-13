UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Earthquakes In Turkey Rises To 31,643 - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey has risen to 31,643 people, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Monday.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks.

"The death toll from the earthquakes has increased to 31,643. Another 158,165 were evacuated from the region to other provinces," AFAD said.

