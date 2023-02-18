Death Toll From Earthquakes in Turkey Rises to 40,642 - Authorities

The death toll from powerful earthquakes in Turkey that hit the country earlier this month has risen to 40,462 people, Yunus Sezer, the head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), said on Saturday.

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The death toll from powerful earthquakes in Turkey that hit the country earlier this month has risen to 40,462 people, Yunus Sezer, the head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), said on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, a number of victims is rising and now stands at 40,642 people," Sezer told a briefing.