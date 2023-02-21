UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Earthquakes In Turkey Rises To 42,310 - Ankara

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 07:35 PM

The death toll from the powerful earthquakes that hit Turkey earlier this month has increased to 42,310, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The death toll from the powerful earthquakes that hit Turkey earlier this month has increased to 42,310, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Tuesday.

"The death toll stands at 42,310. Another 448,018 people have been evacuated from the region," the AFAD said in a statement.

