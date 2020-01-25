UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Eastern Turkey Earthquake Reaches 29 - Emergency Management Agency

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 11:07 PM

The death toll from Friday's earthquake in the eastern Turkish province of Elazig has reached 29 people, while the number of injured persons has risen to 1,466, Turkey's disaster and emergency management authority (AFAD) said on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) The death toll from Friday's earthquake in the eastern Turkish province of Elazig has reached 29 people, while the number of injured persons has risen to 1,466, Turkey's disaster and emergency management authority (AFAD) said on Saturday.

The number of casualties has climbed throughout the day, after previous reports that 22 people were killed and those injured totaled 1,243.

According to figures from AFAD, 43 people have been rescued from the rubble of buildings that have collapsed as a result of the earthquake.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Elazig province at 20:55 local time (17:55 GMT). The disaster also affected the neighboring province of Malatya. According to AFAD, 228 aftershocks of magnitude 4.0 or higher were recorded in the aftermath of the earthquake.

