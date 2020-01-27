Death Toll From Eastern Turkey Earthquake Rises to 41 - Emergency Management Authority

The death toll from an earthquake that struck the eastern Turkish province of Elazig on Friday has risen to 41, Turkey's disaster and emergency management authority (AFAD) said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The death toll from an earthquake that struck the eastern Turkish province of Elazig on Friday has risen to 41, Turkey's disaster and emergency management authority (AFAD) said on Monday.

The number of victims from the earthquake has risen during the course of the day, as authorities earlier reported of 39 deaths.

According to AFAD, 45 people have been rescued from the rubble of collapsed buildings.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Elazig province at 20:55 local time (17:55 GMT) on Friday. The disaster also affected the neighboring province of Malatya. According to AFAD, 228 aftershocks of magnitude 4.0 or higher were recorded in the aftermath of the earthquake.