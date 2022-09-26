Death Toll From Ebola Outbreak in Uganda Doubles to 21 - Health Ministry

The death toll from the Ebola outbreak in Uganda has doubled since Friday, rising to 21 people, as the virus disease has spread to two new areas, the national health ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The death toll from the Ebola outbreak in Uganda has doubled since Friday, rising to 21 people, as the virus disease has spread to two new areas, the national health ministry said.

On September 23, the ministry reported 11 fatalities in Uganda's central municipality of Mubende.

"Cumulative deaths: 21," the ministry said in a statement late Sunday, published on Twitter.

A total of 34 people have contracted the disease, the ministry said, adding that three cases have been reported in Kyegegwa district in the west of Uganda and one case has been detected in the central city of Kassanda.

No cases have been recorded in the capital Kampala.

On September 20, the Ugandan authorities declared an Ebola outbreak in the central part of the country after the death of a 24-year-old local resident infected with the Ebola-Sudan strain.

Ebola outbreaks were recorded in Uganda in 2000, 2014, 2017 and 2018. The largest and deadliest was in 2000, when 425 cases of infection were detected, 224 people died. In 2019, several cases were recorded in the country.