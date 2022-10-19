Death Toll From Ebola Outbreak in Uganda Reaches 44 - WHO

Forty-four people have died from the Ebola outbreak in Uganda, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Forty-four people have died from the Ebola outbreak in Uganda, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

"In total, there have now been 60 confirmed and 20 probable cases with 44 deaths and 25 people have recovered.

We remain concerned that there may be more chains of transmission and more contacts than we know about in the affected communities," Tedros said at a press conference.

In late September, the Ugandan authorities reported 21 people dead from the infection.

Ebola outbreaks were recorded in Uganda in 2000, 2014, 2017 and 2018. The largest and deadliest was in 2000, when 425 cases of infection were detected and 224 people died. In 2019, several cases were recorded in the country.