Death Toll From Ecuador Prison Clashes Reaches 18 - Prosecutor's Office

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 03:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The death toll from clashes that began four days ago in a prison in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil has reached 18 people, while 11 others received injuries, the Ecuadorian General Prosecutor's Office said on Tuesday.

"So far, the death of 18 prisoners has been confirmed as a result of clashes that took place since Saturday at the Litoral Penitentiary, in Guayaquil. In addition, 11 people (including a policeman) were injured," the prosecutor's office said on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ecuadorian authorities declared a state of emergency for 60 days in the country's penitentiary system and instructed the military to help stop unrest in prisons.

